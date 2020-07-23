Hamilton, who left Wednesday's practice early, did not take part in Thursday's practice session, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton missed the final 21 games of the regular season due to a lower-body issue, but it's unclear if this latest issue is related. With the blueliner sidelined, Jake Bean took some extra reps with the defensive pairings, though it's Sami Vatanen, who would most likely see the biggest uptick in ice time if Hamilton missed any of the play-in series clash with the Rangers.