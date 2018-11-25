Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Adds another man advantage helper
Hamilton notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders, just his third point in the last 10 games.
Hamilton has been a bit of a disappointment offensively since arriving in Raleigh. After recording a career-high 50 points just two seasons ago with the Flames, he will be lucky to hit the 30-point mark this season given his current pace (eight points in 23 games). The Canes are an improved team overall this season, but so far, Hamilton's fantasy value is heading in the opposite direction.
