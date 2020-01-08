Hamilton tallied the game-winning goal and an assist with a plus-1 rating, two shots and three hits in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old continued his rampant pace Tuesday, keeping him on pace for his first 25-goal and 70-point season season of his career. Maybe he doesn't quite reach those heights -- his career-high 8.8 shooting percentage may drop during the second half -- but nothing short of a severe injury will keep Hamilton from setting career highs in those categories. He has 14 goals and 39 points with 159 shots on net and a plus-28 rating in 43 games this season.