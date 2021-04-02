Hamilton posted an assist, four shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hamilton dominated March with a 14-game point streak that saw him accumulate two goals and 14 helpers. It ended in a 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday, but he didn't take long to get back on the scoresheet in the rematch, assisting on Vincent Trocheck's first-period tally. Hamilton has had no shortage of offense with 28 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 35 contests this season.