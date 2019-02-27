Hamilton scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Kings.

It's Hamilton's first multi-goal game in over a year, as his last such performance came all the way back on Feb. 17, 2018. Struggling for most of the season, the 25-year-old has recorded 11 points in his last 15 games. One of Hamilton's assists Tuesday came on a power play.

