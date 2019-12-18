Hamilton had three assists and two shots with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg.

Hamilton helped set up Carolina's final three goals in this one, enjoying his second three-assist effort of the season. Hamilton is in the midst of the most productive season of his career, having accumulated 12 goals and 34 points in 34 games to go along with a plus-21 rating. Hamilton has never been a point-per-game player over an entire season; his 50 points in 2016-17 with Calgary remains his season high.