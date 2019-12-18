Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Career year continues
Hamilton had three assists and two shots with a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg.
Hamilton helped set up Carolina's final three goals in this one, enjoying his second three-assist effort of the season. Hamilton is in the midst of the most productive season of his career, having accumulated 12 goals and 34 points in 34 games to go along with a plus-21 rating. Hamilton has never been a point-per-game player over an entire season; his 50 points in 2016-17 with Calgary remains his season high.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Stellar season continues•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Pots OT winner•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Scores eighth goal of year•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: On pace for record season•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.