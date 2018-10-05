Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Collects first helper
Hamilton registered his first official point as a Hurricane in Thursday's season-opener against the Islanders, assisting on Jordan Staal's third-period goal.
The Canes would eventually lose the game 2-1 in overtime, but it was a successful debut for Hamilton nonetheless, as he racked up five shots in addition to the helper. His ice time was surprisingly low at just 18:05, however we would expect to see that number creep up to over 20 minutes per night as the season wears on. Overall, Hamilton is fitting in just fine with his new team, so there are no concerns here from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Fitting in nicely on new team•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Traded to Hurricanes•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Leaves with injury•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Notches two points in defeat•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Two-point effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Hat trick no consolation for loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...