Hamilton registered his first official point as a Hurricane in Thursday's season-opener against the Islanders, assisting on Jordan Staal's third-period goal.

The Canes would eventually lose the game 2-1 in overtime, but it was a successful debut for Hamilton nonetheless, as he racked up five shots in addition to the helper. His ice time was surprisingly low at just 18:05, however we would expect to see that number creep up to over 20 minutes per night as the season wears on. Overall, Hamilton is fitting in just fine with his new team, so there are no concerns here from a fantasy perspective.