Hamilton posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hamilton let a shot fly, and Vincent Trocheck tipped it in for the Hurricanes' second goal. The helper was Hamilton's eighth on the power play and 13th overall this season. He's at 14 points, 67 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 17 PIM in 22 contests. With solid production across the board, Hamilton is a strong player in fantasy.