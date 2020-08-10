Hamilton (undisclosed) might be available for Tuesday's Game 1 clash with Boston, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Hamilton missed the entire play-in clash with the Rangers and hasn't been in the lineup for Carolina since mid-January. Once cleared to play, the veteran blueliner should reunite with Jacob Slavin on the top pairing and figures to bump Jake Gardiner off the No. 1 power-play unit.