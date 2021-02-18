Hamilton generated a power-play assist Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Despite the abbreviated 56-game schedule, Hamilton is right on pace to record 40 points or more for the sixth time in his career. He'll look to carry the positive momentum into Friday's home clash with the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Snags helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Goal and assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Enjoying strong start•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Would like to remain in Raleigh•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Haunts former squad•