Hamilton has notched two power-play assists and five shots on goal through the first three games of the campaign.
Hamilton produced at a near point-per-game pace last season, racking up 14 goals and 26 helpers in 47 games, and he's carried that trend over to 2020-21. The 27-year-old blueliner will attempt to pick up his first goal of the campaign Thursday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Would like to remain in Raleigh•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Haunts former squad•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Makes 2020 postseason debut•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Expected to play•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Could be ready Tuesday•