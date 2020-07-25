According to Sara Civian of The Athletic, Hamilton's (undisclosed) timetable for return is "in the realm of weeks not months."

This is a huge loss for the Hurricanes, as it sounds like Hamilton, who racked up 14 goals and 40 points in 47 games during the regular season, is in danger of missing the entirety of the team's qualifying round matchup with the Rangers. Sami Vatanen will likely get the first crack at replacing Hamilton on Carolina's top pairing alongside Jaccob Slavin.