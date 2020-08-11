Coach Rod Brind'Amour expects Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed) to make his postseason debut Tuesday in Game 1 against the Bruins, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton's status for Tuesday's series opener likely won't be confirmed until the Hurricanes take the ice for pregame warmups, but all signs currently point to the 27-year-old blueliner, who missed the entirety of Carolina's qualifying-round series against the Rangers, making his return to the lineup. If all goes according to plan, Hamilton will skate on the Hurricanes' top pairing and first power-play unit during Game 1.