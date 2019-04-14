Hamilton picked up a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Hamilton has six points over five games in April, including a pair of helpers in two playoff appearances. Hamilton registered 39 points in 82 outings during the regular season, but if the Hurricanes can't claw out of a 2-0 hole in the series, Hamilton's viability as a postseason fantasy option will be short-lived.