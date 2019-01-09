Hamilton dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's win over the Islanders.

After suffering an 11-game pointless streak, Hamilton has bounced back in a big way with points in four straight games (three goals, two assists). It has been a disappointing campaign for the 25-year-old, who is used to ending seasons in the 45-point range, but that's still within reach if he can maintain this recent upward trend.

