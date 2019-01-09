Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Extends point streak to four
Hamilton dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's win over the Islanders.
After suffering an 11-game pointless streak, Hamilton has bounced back in a big way with points in four straight games (three goals, two assists). It has been a disappointing campaign for the 25-year-old, who is used to ending seasons in the 45-point range, but that's still within reach if he can maintain this recent upward trend.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Unlocks box-score multiplier•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Scoring woes continue•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Adds another man-advantage helper•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Still struggling offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Not getting any shots to fall•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...