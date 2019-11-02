Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Extends point streak to six games
Hamilton notched three assists, one of them short-handed, in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.
The 26-year-old appears to be on his way to a magical season as part of an explosive Carolina offense. Hamilton has hit the scoresheet in six straight games and 11 of 13 overall, piling up a whopping six goals and 16 points over that stretch.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Extends scoring streak•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Registers power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Finds twine in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Lights lamp again Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Strong performance Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Posts two power-play points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.