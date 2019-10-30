Hamilton tallied an assist in 21:41 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Hamilton is now riding a five-game scoring streak during which he's notched two goals and five points. The 26-year-old has been a fantastic fantasy asset thus far this season, picking up six goals and 13 points while firing 36 shots on net through his first 12 games. He'll look to keep rolling Friday against Detroit.