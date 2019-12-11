Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Fills up stat sheet
Hamilton had a goal and an assist with five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Oilers. He also produced two hits and two blocks.
Hamilton rounded out the scoring late in the third period with his 11th goal of the year, putting him on track to surpass the career-high 18 goals he had all of last season. Hamilton is already up to 30 points after 31 games and boasts a plus-16 rating. Long a consistent point producer from the back end, Hamilton has taken his offensive game to a new level in 2019-20.
