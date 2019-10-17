Hamilton scored a goal on four shots and served up four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hamilton has been on fire to start 2019-20, recording five goals and nine points with 27 shots in eight games. Defensively, he's added 10 hits and 10 blocked shots, but it's his offense that will get the attention in fantasy. The 26-year-old's hot start makes it seem like he'll threaten his career high of 50 points, set in 2016-17 with the Flames.