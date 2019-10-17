Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Finds twine in loss
Hamilton scored a goal on four shots and served up four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Hamilton has been on fire to start 2019-20, recording five goals and nine points with 27 shots in eight games. Defensively, he's added 10 hits and 10 blocked shots, but it's his offense that will get the attention in fantasy. The 26-year-old's hot start makes it seem like he'll threaten his career high of 50 points, set in 2016-17 with the Flames.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Lights lamp again Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Strong performance Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Posts two power-play points•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Plays hero against Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Makes impact in Game 6•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.