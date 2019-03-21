Hamilton notched an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins, giving him eight points in his last 10 games.

With just 10 points in his first 38 games as a Hurricane, it took awhile for Hamilton to really get going this season, but he's been much better from January on, with 22 points in his last 34 contests. Now with 32 points on the season, he could still hit the 40-point mark with a strong push down the stretch. Averaging roughly 20 minutes in ice time per night over his last 10 games (including 1:31 on the power play), Hamilton's fantasy value is one again on the rise.