Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Finishing season on strong note
Hamilton notched an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins, giving him eight points in his last 10 games.
With just 10 points in his first 38 games as a Hurricane, it took awhile for Hamilton to really get going this season, but he's been much better from January on, with 22 points in his last 34 contests. Now with 32 points on the season, he could still hit the 40-point mark with a strong push down the stretch. Averaging roughly 20 minutes in ice time per night over his last 10 games (including 1:31 on the power play), Hamilton's fantasy value is one again on the rise.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Opens scoring versus Avs•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Notches helper in blowout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Bags three points in convincing win•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Two points against former team•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Records strong night•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Puts up goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...