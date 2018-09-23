Hamilton has been spending the preseason playing on the Hurricanes' top defensive pairing with Jaccob Slavin, averaging roughly 22 minutes of ice time per game.

The Canes pried Hamilton away from the Flames in June with the intent of making him their top offensive defenseman this season, and so far he seems to be jelling quite nicely in his new surroundings. In two preseason games, he has a goal and an assist along with 10 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating. The 25-year-old Toronto native has reached the 40-point plateau in four consecutive seasons, so there's no reason to think he won't do it again this year. For fantasy purposes, Hamilton is not an elite blueliner by any stretch, but he makes for a very good second-tier selection in most formats.