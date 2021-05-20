Hamilton recorded a power-play assist, six shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Hamilton had the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's opening tally at 8:03 of the first period. In the regular season, Hamilton had 42 points, including a career-high 18 with the man advantage, in 55 contests -- it was the sixth time in seven years he topped 40 points. The Ontario native will likely remain in a top-four role with time on the first power-play unit in the postseason.