Hamilton registered a power-play goal on five shots and had three blocks Thursday in a 3-2 win over Boston in Game 2.

Hamilton absolutely blew a one-timer past Tuukka Rask from the top of the right faceoff circle to put Carolina ahead to stay with 11:30 left in regulation. It was the first goal in more than seven months for the former Bruin, who suffered an injury back in mid-January and remained out of the Carolina lineup until Tuesday's Game 1 loss. Hamilton logged more than 24 minutes of ice time Thursday, indicating he's all the way back from his ailment.