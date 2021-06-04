Hamilton recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Hamilton took a late tripping penalty in the third period, but the Hurricanes were able to kill it off. He then added the secondary assist on a Sebastian Aho power-play goal in overtime. Hamilton is up to one goal, four helpers, 43 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in nine playoff games.