Hamilton scored a short-handed goal on his only shot in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Hamilton jumped on a Detroit turnover in the Carolina zone, led a 2-on-1 rush up ice and snapped a shot past Jonathan Bernier from the right circle to break a scoreless tie. The goal, his second in as many contests, pushed Hamilton's point streak to eight games (two goals, eight assists). The 27-year-old hasn't gone more than two games without a point all year and ranks ninth in scoring among NHL defensemen.