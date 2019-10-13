Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Lights lamp again Saturday
Hamilton scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The blueliner also added five shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his tally. Hamilton has found the back of the net in an amazing four straight games, and he now has eight points (four goals, four assists) through six games to begin his second season in Carolina.
