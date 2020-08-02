Hamilton (undisclosed) isn't expected to be ready to return for Game 2 against New York on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The negative news came down from coach Rod Brind'Amour, who added "I don't think he's going to be available tomorrow. We're getting close, but I don't see him playing tomorrow." Thankfully for the Hurricanes, they were able to prevail over the Rangers in Game 1 without their star blueliner, which undoubtedly helps in terms of ensuring Hamilton isn't rushed back too early. Stay tuned, but it's probably best to look toward Tuesday's Game 3 for a potential return.