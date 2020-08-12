Hamilton (undisclosed) was minus-2 with three blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Hamilton was suiting up for the first time since Jan. 16 and logged 26:48 of ice time over four-plus periods. Although it wasn't reflected in Wednesday's result, Hamilton's return to the lineup is a massive development for the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old had 14 goals and 40 points with a career-best plus-30 rating in 47 games during the regular season, while averaging better than 23 minutes per game.