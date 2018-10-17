Hamilton was unable to convert any of his seven shot attempts in Tuesday's 4-2 road loss to the Lightning.

Hamilton notched an assist in his Oct. 4 debut with the Hurricanes, and he's picked up two more helpers since then, but it has to be frustrating for the mobile defenseman to have come up empty on a team-high 29 shot attempts this season. In this latest game, Hamilton misfired five times at even strength and twice on the man advantage, so it's not like he's been deprived of Grade-A chances. Perhaps a bit of puck luck will help Hamilton get the monkey off his back as far as scoring is concerned, but the Hurricanes don't play again until hosting the Avalanche on Saturday.