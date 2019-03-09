Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Notches helper in blowout loss
Hamilton picked up an assist in an 8-1 loss to the Jets on Friday.
Hamilton has two goals and three assists in his last five appearances, while adding eight hits and 17 shots in that span. He's earned 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 67 games during his first season with the Hurricanes, but he's at risk of falling short of 40 points for the first time since 2013-14.
