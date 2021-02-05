Hamilton produced two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hamilton's assists went to the Hurricanes' biggest stars, as he set up Sebastian Aho in the first period and Andrei Svechnikov in the second. The 27-year-old Hamilton has a solid six assists, 21 shots on goal, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating in eight appearances this year. Expect the blueliner to stay in a top-pairing role as the premier two-way defender on the Hurricanes' roster.