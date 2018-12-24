Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Offensive struggles continue
Hamilton extended his current scoring drought to eight games in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
Hamilton was brought in via trade from Calgary during the offseason in an attempt to upgrade the Hurricanes' scoring from the back end. Sadly, however, that has not happened, as the Canes are currently tied with the Blues and Islanders for fewest points in the league from their defensemen (56). What's worse, in addition to not scoring, Hamilton also sports an ugly minus-13 rating (second-worst on the team), which suggests he is not taking care of business in his own end, either. He should remain firmly on your fantasy bench until further notice.
