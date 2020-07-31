Hamilton (undisclosed) will not be available against the Rangers on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
While Hamilton's absence Saturday shouldn't come as a surprise, coach Rod Brind'Amour did offer a glimmer of hope when he told reporters he didn't expect the blueliner to miss the entire series. With the Toronto native on the shelf, deadline-acquisition Sami Vatanen figures to make his Canes debut and jump onto the top pairing with Jacob Slavin.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Expected to miss weeks•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Absent Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Will be ready to return•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Set to resume skating soon•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Out indefinitely after surgery•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Suffers broken leg•