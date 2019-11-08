Hamilton scored his seventh goal of the season in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Now with 17 points on the season, Hamilton sits tied with Roman Josi for second in scoring among defensemen, one point behind John Carlson. After struggling to find his game with the Canes last season, Hamilton has really come into his own as the team's top blueliner. Needless to say, he should be in your fantasy lineup every time he takes to the ice.