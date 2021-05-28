Hamilton scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.

Hamilton set up Sebastian Aho's second-period tally before scoring one of his own on a faceoff play in the third. The 27-year-old Hamilton was moderately productive with four points, 32 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through six playoff contests. The Ontario native will look to keep playing well in the second round after the Hurricanes won the series 4-2 over the Predators.