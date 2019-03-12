Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Opens scoring versus Avs
Hamilton's second-period goal started the offense in a 3-0 over the Avalanche on Monday.
The goal, his 13th of the year, got him to 30 points for the fifth straight year. Hamilton added five hits and five shots in the contest, giving him 124 hits and 214 shots in 69 games. The blueliner has seen his point production dip in his first season in Raleigh, but he remains a solid fantasy asset.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Notches helper in blowout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Bags three points in convincing win•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Two points against former team•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Records strong night•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Puts up goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Extends point streak to four•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...