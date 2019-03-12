Hamilton's second-period goal started the offense in a 3-0 over the Avalanche on Monday.

The goal, his 13th of the year, got him to 30 points for the fifth straight year. Hamilton added five hits and five shots in the contest, giving him 124 hits and 214 shots in 69 games. The blueliner has seen his point production dip in his first season in Raleigh, but he remains a solid fantasy asset.