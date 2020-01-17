Hamilton underwent surgery Friday to repair a fractured fibula in his left leg suffered Thursday against Columbus and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Hamilton's break stems from an awkward tumble while tangled with the Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund and will unfortunately leave the Hurricanes without the budding blueliner for the foreseeable future. A clear timeline for his availability may be established down the road, but he's likely facing a lengthy recovery. Per coach Rod Brind'Amour, the injury is similar to one suffered by Jordan Staal in 2014, which wound up costing Staal three months, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.