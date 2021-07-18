Hamilton was not protected by the Hurricanes in advance of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

Hamilton is another on a list of great players left exposed to Seattle due to his status as a pending unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old put up 42 points in 55 games last year and is a combined plus-50 (!) over his last two seasons, so he'll be a boon to whichever team signs him this summer.

More News