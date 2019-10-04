Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Plays hero against Habs
Hamilton delivered two assists and scored the lone goal in the shootout in a 4-3 victory over Montreal on Thursday night.
The winner came on a nifty double backhand-forehand move that opened up Carey Price's five hole. Hamilton set a career mark in goals last season with 18, but saw his overall production drop to 39 points. But if his second year in Carolina is like his second in Calgary, Hamilton could be headed toward the 50-point mark. He's a guy who often takes some time to fit into new settings. You might be able to scoop him in a trade and reap the reward.
