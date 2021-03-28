Hamilton scored a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning, extending his current point streak to 14 games (2G, 14A).

Hamilton has been absolutely on fire since Feb. 27 when his hot streak began. He now has 27 points in 33 games, which puts him on pace for roughly a 46-point season. To put it in perspective, that's equivalent to a career-high 67 points over a normal 82-game schedule. Keep starting Hamilton with extreme confidence, fantasy owners.