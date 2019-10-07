Hamilton recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Sunday's overtime win over the Lightning.

With Justin Faulk in St. Louis, Hamilton is the Hurricanes' top defenseman on the man advantage. It's paying dividends already, as the 26-year-old already has three points on the power play through three games after posting just seven points on the unit last season. He'll look to keep up the good work Tuesday against the Panthers.