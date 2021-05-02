Hamilton scored with 53 seconds left in overtime Saturday to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old blueliner continues to provide timely tallies, and 21 of his 93 goals over the last seven seasons have been game-winners. Hamilton has nine goals and 40 points through 51 games, the sixth time in those seven campaigns he's reached the 40-point plateau.