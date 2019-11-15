Hamilton scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.

Hamilton helped Andrei Svechnikov break a 3-3 tie with less than four minutes remaining. When that didn't prove to be enough, the star blueliner took things into his own hands in the extra session. Hamilton's 21 points rank second among defensemen, but he still has a steep climb to catch up to John Carlson's 30 points.