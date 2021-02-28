Hamilton recorded his third power-play assist in his last seven games in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

Hamilton is a big reason why the Canes have one of the top power-play units in the NHL right now, as seven of his 11 assists on the season have been scored with the man advantage. Hamilton skates on the team's top defensive pairing alongside Jaccob Slavin, and leads the team in both shots on goal (62) and power-play minutes per game (3:06). Continue starting him with confidence.