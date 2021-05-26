Hamilton notched a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators in Game 5.

Hamilton gained possession of the puck when the Predators failed to clear it. He passed to Martin Necas, who buried the Hurricanes' first tally at 14:21 of the first period. The 27-year-old Hamilton added two hits, a pair of blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's game. The defenseman has two helpers, 31 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocks and a plus-1 rating through five playoff contests.