Hamilton recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Hamilton set up Andrei Svechnikov's goal 14 seconds into the second period. The 27-year-old Hamilton has generated three goals and four assists through eight games in April. He remains a strong scorer from the blue line with 34 points, 139 shots and a plus-14 rating in 42 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Two points from back end•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Provides first-period goal•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Back on scoresheet with assist•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Point streak remains intact•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Stretches point streak to four•