Hamilton scored a goal and led all players with nine shots Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Dallas. He also had two hits and two blocks.

Hamilton got the Hurricanes on the board midway through the first period, sneaking in from the point and deking Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger for his fourth goal of the season. Hamilton has been stunningly consistent since the end of February, reaching the scoresheet in 16 of his last 17 games. He's also piled up 63 shots on goal during that stretch. Hamilton's goal made him just the fifth NHL defenseman this season to have reached the 30-point plateau.