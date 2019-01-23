Hamilton lit the lamp in Tuesday's loss to the Flames.

Hamilton fired four shots on goal in this outing, helping him break his seven-game goalless streak. The 25-year-old's converting on less of his shots than normal with a rate of 4.1 percent, which stacks up as the worst mark of his career by far -- he posted a rate of 5.3 percent in the 2014-15 season. Still, Hamilton's on pace to eclipse 10 goals for the fifth straight season.