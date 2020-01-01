Hamilton recorded an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

The dream season for Hamilton continues. With 37 points in 40 games, the 26-year-old blueliner is in a great position to challenge the career-high 50 points he posted with the Flames three seasons ago. Furthermore, if he keeps up his current pace, he could also crack the 70-point plateau for the first time in his career. Sit back and enjoy the ride, fantasy owners.