Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Putting together career season
Hamilton recorded an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
The dream season for Hamilton continues. With 37 points in 40 games, the 26-year-old blueliner is in a great position to challenge the career-high 50 points he posted with the Flames three seasons ago. Furthermore, if he keeps up his current pace, he could also crack the 70-point plateau for the first time in his career. Sit back and enjoy the ride, fantasy owners.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Career year continues•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Stellar season continues•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Pots OT winner•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Scores eighth goal of year•
-
Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: On pace for record season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.