Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton: Reaches 40 points
Hamilton collected an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Hamilton's shot was tipped in by Lucas Wallmark for the Hurricanes' second tally. The 26-year-old is the fourth defenseman to reached the 40-point threshold this season, with 14 goals and 26 helpers in 44 contests. He's already topped his output from last year, and he's got his sights set on topping his career high of 50 from 2016-17 with the Flames. With a plus-29 rating, 160 shots on goal, and 28 PIM to round out his stat line, Hamilton can help fantasy owners in a variety of ways.
